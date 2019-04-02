Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

23rd Annual Webby Award nominees announced

April 2, 2019 9:21 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Apple, Spotify, Instagram and some of the year’s most talked-about personalities are among those nominated for the 23rd annual Webby Awards for lighting up the internet through excellence and innovation.

The International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences announced the nominees on Tuesday. They include such celebrities as Will Smith, Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

Nominees addressed social issues such as gun control, women’s rights, addiction and bullying.

This year’s awards will include new categories for excellence on social platforms and for celebrating innovations using voice-enabled speaking platforms such as Amazon Echo and Google Home.

Advertisement

Fans can vote for the Webby People’s Voice Award online . Winners will be announced on April 23.

The awards will be presented on May 13 in New York City.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News Science News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|10 Internal Audit Basic Training Workshop
4|12 Open House for Prospective Students at...
4|12 National Crime Victims' Service...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines train with rockets to ensure combat readiness

Today in History

1861: Confederate soldiers fire on Fort Sumter, sparking Civil War

Get our daily newsletter.