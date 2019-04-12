Listen Live Sports

Wendy Williams files for divorce after 21-year marriage

April 12, 2019 11:11 am
 
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Wendy Williams has filed for divorce after nearly 22 years of marriage to her husband and manager.

Her attorney, Mary Vidas, says the papers were filed in Essex County, New Jersey, where the talk show diva has a home. Vidas would not comment further on what she called “a private family matter.”

The 54-year-old Williams and 46-year-old Kevin Hunter have a 19-year-old son, Kevin Jr.

A representative for the “The Wendy Williams Show” says that “Kevin is supportive of Wendy and they are working through this process together.”

Williams recently told her audience that she was “still very much in love” with her husband and that her wedding ring wasn’t “going anywhere.”

She also disclosed last month she was living in a “sober house” because of addiction struggles.

