Winners of 2019 Olivier Awards for London stage productions

April 7, 2019 5:30 pm
 
LONDON (AP) — The winners of the 2019 Olivier Awards, honoring achievement in London theater, opera and dance:

New Play: “The Inheritance”

New Musical: “Come From Away”

New Comedy: “Home I’m Darling”

Entertainment and Family Show: “A Monster Calls”

Revival: “Summer and Smoke”

Musical Revival: “Company”

Actress-Play: Patsy Ferran, “Summer and Smoke”

Actor-Play: Kyle Soller, “The Inheritance”

Actress-Musical: Sharon D. Clarke, “Caroline, or Change”

Actor-Musical: Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, “Tina”

Supporting Actor-Play: Chris Walley, “The Lieutenant of Inishmore”

Supporting Actress-Play: Monica Dolan, “All About Eve”

Supporting Actress-Musical: Patti LuPone, “Company”

Supporting Actor-Musical: Jonathan Bailey, “Company”

Director: Stephen Daldry, “The Inheritance”

Theater Choreography: Kelly Devine, “Come From Away”

Outstanding Achievement in Music: “Come From Away”

New Opera Production: “Katya Kabanova,” Royal Opera House

Outstanding Achievement in Opera: The ensemble of “Porgy and Bess,” London Coliseum

New Dance Production: “BLKDOG”

Outstanding Achievement in Dance: Akram Khan, “Xenos”

Set Design: Bunny Christie, “Company”

Lighting Design: Jon Clark, “The Inheritance”

Sound Design: Gareth Owen, “Come From Away”

Costume Design: Catherine Zuber, “The King and I”

Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theater: “Flesh and Bone,” Soho Theatre

Special Award: Matthew Bourne

