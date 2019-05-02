Listen Live Sports

2 film productions quit Georgia after abortion law is signed

May 22, 2019
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Two film projects have pulled production from Georgia after the governor signed the so-called “heartbeat bill,” which bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

The heartbeat can be detected as early as six weeks, before many women realize they are pregnant.

The Lionsgate comedy “Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar,” starring Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, and director Reed Morano’s Amazon series “The Power” initially were to be shot in Georgia but now will relocate production.

Morano did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday but told Time she had been scheduled to fly to Savannah to scout locations for the new TV series. She canceled after Gov. Brian Kemp signed the bill. The measure is set to go into effect Jan. 1.

