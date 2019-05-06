Listen Live Sports

2019 James Beard restaurant and chef award winners

May 6, 2019
 
CHICAGO (AP) — The winners of the 2019 James Beard Foundation restaurant and chef awards announced Monday are:

___

NATIONAL RESTAURANT AND CHEF AWARDS

—Best New Restaurant

Frenchette, New York City

—Outstanding Baker

Greg Wade, Publican Quality Bread, Chicago

—Outstanding Bar Program

Bar Agricole, San Francisco

—Outstanding Chef

Ashley Christensen, Poole’s Diner, Raleigh, North Carolina

—Outstanding Pastry Chef

Kelly Fields, Willa Jean, New Orleans

—Outstanding Restaurant

Zahav, Philadelphia

—Outstanding Restaurateur

Kevin Boehm and Rob Katz, Boka Restaurant Group, Chicago

—Outstanding Service

Frasca Food and Wine, Boulder, Colorado

—Outstanding Wine Program

Benu, San Francisco

—Outstanding Wine, Spirits or Beer Producer

Rob Tod, Allagash Brewing Company, Portland, Maine

—Rising Star Chef of the Year

Kwame Onwuachi, Kith and Kin, Washington, D.C.

___

RESTAURANT DESIGN AWARDS

—75 Seats and Under

Firm: Studio Writers

Project: Atomix, New York City

—76 Seats and Over

Firm: Parts and Labor Design

Project: Pacific Standard Time, Chicago

—Other Eating and Drinking Places

Firm: Schwartz and Architecture (SA)

Project: El Pípila, San Francisco

—Design Icon

Canlis, Seattle

___

REGIONAL CHEF AWARDS

—Best Chef: Great Lakes (Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio)

Beverly Kim and Johnny Clark, Parachute, Chicago

—Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic (D.C., Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia)

Tom Cunanan, Bad Saint, Washington, D.C.

—Best Chef: Midwest (Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin)

Ann Kim, Young Joni, Minneapolis

—Best Chef: New York City (Five Boroughs)

Jody Williams and Rita Sodi, Via Carota

—Best Chef: Northeast (Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New York State, Rhode Island, Vermont)

Tony Messina, Uni, Boston

—Best Chef: Northwest (Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, Wyoming)

Brady Williams, Canlis, Seattle

—Best Chef: South (Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Puerto Rico)

Vishwesh Bhatt, Snackbar, Oxford, Mississippi

—Best Chef: Southeast (Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia)

Mashama Bailey, The Grey, Savannah, Georgia

—Best Chef: Southwest (Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah)

Charleen Badman, FnB, Scottsdale, Arizona

—Best Chef: West (California, Hawaii, Nevada)

Michael Cimarusti, Providence, Los Angeles

___

America’s Classics

—Pho 79, Garden Grove, California

Owners: Th? Tr?n and Li?u Tr?n

—Jim’s Steak & Spaghetti House, Huntington, West Virginia

Owners: Jimmie Tweel Carder, Larry Tweel and Ron Tweel

—A&A Bake & Double Roti Shop, Brooklyn, New York

Owners: Noel and Geeta Brown

—Sehnert’s Bakery & Bieroc Café, McCook, Nebraska

Owners: Matt and Shelly Sehnert

—Annie’s Paramount Steakhouse, Washington, D.C.

Owner: Paul Katinas

___

Humanitarian of the Year

The Giving Kitchen

Non-profit organization providing emergency assistance to food service workers through financial support and community resources

___

Lifetime Achievement Award

Patrick O’Connell

Five-time James Beard Award winner, three-star Michelin chef, author and owner of The Inn at Little Washington in Washington, Virginia

