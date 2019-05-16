Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

A list of nominees at the 2019 BET Awards

May 16, 2019 11:11 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

A list of nominees at the 2019 Bet Awards, to air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on June 23.

____

— Video of the year: 21 Savage featuring J. Cole, “A Lot”; Cardi B, “Money”; Cardi B and Bruno Mars, “Please Me”; Childish Gambino, “This Is America”; Drake, “Nice for What”; The Carters, “Apes(asterisk)(asterisk)t.”

— Best female R&B/pop artist: Beyoncé; Ella Mai; H.E.R.; Solange; SZA; Teyana Taylor.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

— Best male R&B/pop artist: Anderson .Paak; Bruno Mars; Childish Gambino; Chris Brown; John Legend; Khalid.

— Best female hip-hop artist: Cardi B; Kash Doll; Lizzo; Megan Thee Stallion; Nicki Minaj; Remy Ma.

— Best male hip-hop artist: 21 Savage; Drake; J. Cole; Meek Mill; Nipsey Hussle; Travis Scott.

— Best new artist: Blueface; City Girls; Juice WRLD; Lil Baby; Queen Naija.

— Best group: Chloe x Halle; City Girls; Lil Baby and Gunna; Migos; The Carters.

— Best collaboration: 21 Savage featuring J. Cole, “A Lot”; Cardi B and Bruno Mars, “Please Me”; Cardi B featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny, “I Like It”; H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller, “Could’ve Been”; Travis Scott featuring Drake, “Sicko Mode”; Tyga featuring Offset, “Taste.”

        Honor current and former members of the Armed Forces. Send them a free eCard during National Military Appreciation Month.

— Album of the year: Cardi B, “Invasion of Privacy”; Ella Mai, “Ella Mai”; Meek Mill, “Championships”; The Carters, “Everything Is Love”; Travis Scott, “Astroworld.”

— Viewers’ choice award: Cardi B featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny, “I Like It”; Childish Gambino, “This Is America”; Drake, “In My Feelings”; Ella Mai, “Trip”; J. Cole, “Middle Child”; Travis Scott featuring Drake, “Sicko Mode.”

— Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational award: Erica Campbell featuring Warryn Campbell, “All of My Life”; Fred Hammond, “Tell Me Where It Hurts”; Kirk Franklin, “Love Theory”; Snoop Dogg featuring Rance Allen, “Blessing Me Again”; Tori Kelly featuring Kirk Franklin, “Never Alone.”

— Best actress: Issa Rae; Regina Hall; Regina King; Taraji P. Henson; Tiffany Haddish; Viola Davis.

— Best actor: Anthony Anderson; Chadwick Boseman; Denzel Washington; Mahershala Ali; Michael B. Jordan; Omari Hardwick.

— Best movie: “Blackkklansman”; “Creed 2”; “If Beale Street Could Talk”; “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”; “The Hate U Give.”

— Youngstars award: Caleb McLaughlin; Lyric Ross; Marsai Martin; Michael Rainey Jr.; Miles Brown.

— Sportswoman of the year: Allyson Felix; Candace Parker; Naomi Osaka; Serena Williams; Simone Biles.

— Sportsman of the year: Kevin Durant; LeBron James; Odell Beckham Jr.; Stephen Curry; Tiger Woods.

— BET HER award: Alicia Keys, “Raise a Man”; Ciara, “Level Up”; H.E.R., “Hard Place”; Janelle Monae, “PYNK”; Queen Naija, “Mama’s Hand”; Teyana Taylor, “Rose in Harlem.”

— Video director of the year: Benny Boom; Colin Tilley; Dave Meyers; Hype Williams; Karena Evans.

— Best international act: AKA (South Africa); Aya Nakamura (France); Burna Boy (Nigeria); Dave (U.K.); Dosseh (France); Giggs (U.K.); Mr Eazi (Nigeria).

— Best new international act: Headie One (U.K.); Jok’Air (France); Nesly (France); Octavian (U.K.); Sho Madjozi (South Africa); Teni (Nigeria).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

A-10s from the Idaho National Guard's 124th Fighter Wing release flares

Today in History

1906: US and Mexico sign treaty for distribution of Rio Grande waters

Get our daily newsletter.