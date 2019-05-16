Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

A play about Boris Johnson tries to find humor in Brexit

May 16, 2019 9:25 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Is Brexit a tragedy, a comedy — or is it too soon to tell?

A new play running in London tries to grapple with the Brexit drama, and wring laughs from it at the same time. “The Last Temptation of Boris Johnson ” centers on a key figure in the saga: Britain’s rumpled, Latin-spouting former foreign secretary. The blond Conservative with the popular touch played a major role in persuading voters to back Brexit.

Playwright Jonathan Maitland says Johnson “was the one who made the difference between the 48 and the 52” — the percentages for remaining and leaving in the June 2016 referendum on EU membership.

He says the play, running at London’s Park Theatre until June 8, looks at how one person can change the fate of a country.

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 Government Contracting Industry...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sky Soldiers under cover of darkness

Today in History

1862: Homestead Act becomes law

Get our daily newsletter.