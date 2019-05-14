Listen Live Sports

ABC: Constance Wu’s ‘Fresh Off the Boat’ job safe after rant

May 14, 2019 7:31 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — ABC’s entertainment president said “Fresh Off the Boat” star Constance Wu’s job is safe despite her online rant.

The “Crazy Rich Asians” star posted an expletive-filled complaint last week when the comedy’s renewal was announced.

No thought was given to recasting Wu’s role as the sitcom’s mom, network executive Karey Burke told a teleconference Tuesday.

Burke said she’s choosing to believe Wu’s most recent comment, that she’s happy to return to “Fresh Off the Boat.”

But pitching ABC’s lineup to advertisers later Tuesday, the network executive couldn’t resist a dig. “Fresh Off the Boat” will air Friday nights, Burke said, “still starring Constance Wu.”

Wu has apologized for what she called “insensitive” comments and said she loves the sitcom. She said she was temporarily frustrated that it would keep her from working on a passion project.

Burke said she knew Wu had another opportunity if the show ended, but ABC always intended to renew it for a sixth season.

