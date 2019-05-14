Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

ABC’s new schedule for the fall 2019 TV season

May 14, 2019 5:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — ABC’s prime-time schedule for the fall 2019 season:

Monday

8 p.m. — “Dancing with the Stars”

10 p.m. — “The Good Doctor”

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Tuesday

8 p.m. — “The Conners”

8:30 p.m. — “Bless This Mess”

9 p.m. — “mixed-ish”

9:30 p.m. — “black-ish”

10 p.m. — “Emergence”

        Honor current and former members of the Armed Forces. Send them a free eCard during National Military Appreciation Month.

Wednesday

8 p.m. — “The Goldbergs”

8:30 — “Schooled”

9 p.m. — “Modern Family”

9:30 p.m. — “Single Parents”

10 p.m. — “Stumptown”

Thursday

8 p.m. — “Grey’s Anatomy”

9 p.m. — “A Million Little Things”

10 p.m. — “How to Get Away with Murder”

Friday

8 p.m. — “American Housewife”

8:30 p.m. — “Fresh Off the Boat”

9-10 p.m. — “20/20”

Saturday

8 p.m. — “Saturday Night Football”

Sunday

7 p.m. — “America’s Funniest Home Videos”

8 p.m. — “Kids Say the Darndest Things.”

9 p.m. — “Shark Tank”

10 p.m. — “The Rookie”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 Government Contracting Industry...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1973: Televised Watergate hearings begin

Get our daily newsletter.