ABC’s new schedule for the fall 2019 TV season

NEW YORK (AP) — ABC’s prime-time schedule for the fall 2019 season:

Monday

8 p.m. — “Dancing with the Stars”

10 p.m. — “The Good Doctor”

Tuesday

8 p.m. — “The Conners”

8:30 p.m. — “Bless This Mess”

9 p.m. — “mixed-ish”

9:30 p.m. — “black-ish”

10 p.m. — “Emergence”

Wednesday

8 p.m. — “The Goldbergs”

8:30 — “Schooled”

9 p.m. — “Modern Family”

9:30 p.m. — “Single Parents”

10 p.m. — “Stumptown”

Thursday

8 p.m. — “Grey’s Anatomy”

9 p.m. — “A Million Little Things”

10 p.m. — “How to Get Away with Murder”

Friday

8 p.m. — “American Housewife”

8:30 p.m. — “Fresh Off the Boat”

9-10 p.m. — “20/20”

Saturday

8 p.m. — “Saturday Night Football”

Sunday

7 p.m. — “America’s Funniest Home Videos”

8 p.m. — “Kids Say the Darndest Things.”

9 p.m. — “Shark Tank”

10 p.m. — “The Rookie”

