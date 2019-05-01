Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Actor Rick Schroder arrested on suspicion of domestic abuse

May 1, 2019 6:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Actor Rick Schroder has been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence for the second time in a month.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s Deputy Juanita Navarro says deputies were called to Schroder’s home near Malibu early Wednesday and saw evidence of a fight between Schroder and a woman whose name was not released.

Schroder was arrested, jailed and released after posting $50,000 bond.

He was arrested at his home for a similar incident with the same woman on April 2.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

As Ricky Schroder, he was a child star known for the TV series “Silver Spoons” and the movie “The Champ.”

As an adult, he was a regular on the police drama “NYPD Blue.”

An email to his publicist seeking comment was not immediately returned.

Schroder is 49 and divorced.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|7 AIAA DEFENSE Forum
5|8 16th Annual DoD/VA & Government HIT...
5|8 Agile in Government
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

POMPOC participants jump from a black hawk in Georgia

Today in History

1914: Woodrow Wilson proclaims the first Mother’s Day holiday

Get our daily newsletter.