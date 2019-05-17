Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

APNewsBreak: Cardi B tops BET noms, Nipsey Hussle up for 1

May 17, 2019 12:07 am
 
2 min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Hip-hop star Cardi B is walking into the 2019 BET Awards as the most nominated act with seven, while late rapper Nipsey Hussle scored a posthumous nomination.

BET told the Associated Press late Thursday that Cardi B’s nominations include two for the top prize — video of the year — with her hits “Money” and “Please Me,” with Bruno Mars. She is also competing for best female hip-hop artist, the viewer’s choice award and album of the year with her Grammy-winning major-label debut, “Invasion of Privacy.”

Hussle, who was shot to death on March 31 in what police said was a personal dispute outside his South Los Angeles clothing store, picked up a best male hip-hop artist nomination. His competition includes J. Cole, Travis Scott, Meek Mill, 21 Savage and Drake, who is behind Cardi B with five nominations.

Drake’s No. 1 hit, “Nice for What,” is up for video of the year along with Childish Gambino’s “This Is America,” the Carters’ “Apes(asterisk)(asterisk)t,” 21 Savage and J. Cole’s “A Lot,” and the two Cardi B clips.

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The BET Awards will take place June 23 from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Beyonce, who scored four nominations, is up for best female R&B/pop artist along with Ella Mai, H.E.R., Solange, SZA and Teyana Taylor. Best male R&B/pop artist nominees are Mars, Gambino, Chris Brown, John Legend, Khalid and Anderson .Paak.

Cardi B was named best female hip-hop artist at last year’s BET Awards, and she’ll defend her title against Nicki Minaj, Remy Ma, Megan Thee Stallion, Kash Doll and Lizzo. Cardi B is a double nominee in best collaboration thanks to the hits “I Like It,” with Bad Bunny and J Balvin, and “Please Me,” with Mars.

Her competition in album of the year includes the Carters’ “Everything Is Love,” Scott’s “Astroworld,” Mill’s “Championships” and Mai’s “Ella Mai.”

Cardi B’s “Invasion of Privacy” won the best rap album Grammy Award in February, beating out Hussle’s major-label debut as well as albums from Scott, Pusha T and the late Mac Miller.

The 2019 BET Awards will air live across seven Viacom networks in the United States, including BET, MTV, VH1, Logo, MTV 2, MTV Classic and BET HER.

        Honor current and former members of the Armed Forces. Send them a free eCard during National Military Appreciation Month.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

A-10s from the Idaho National Guard's 124th Fighter Wing release flares

Today in History

1906: US and Mexico sign treaty for distribution of Rio Grande waters

Get our daily newsletter.