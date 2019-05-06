Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Australian DJ known as Adam Sky dies on Bali island

May 6, 2019 7:53 am
 
< a min read
Share       

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — An Australian DJ popular on the Asian club circuit has died at a resort complex on the Indonesian island of Bali.

Adam Neat’s official social media pages carried a statement confirming his death, saying he died while trying to help a friend who suffered multiple fractures on Saturday.

Indonesian police are investigating the death of the 42-year-old performer. An initial police report seen by The Associated Press said Neat suffered a deep and wide cut to his arm that caused massive bleeding. It was unclear what caused the injuries.

Neat performs under the stage name Adam Sky. His website says he has toured with artists including Taio Cruz and The Scissor Sisters.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
5|13 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Suez Canal

Today in History

1877: President Rutherford B. Hayes installs the White House’s first telephone

Get our daily newsletter.