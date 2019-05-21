Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Author: ‘Game of Thrones’ finale was ending, also beginning

May 21, 2019 7:51 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — What’s next for “Game of Thrones?”

The author, whose work was adapted into the HBO series that drew a record-setting numbers of viewers for Sunday’s finale, says it’s “been a wild ride.” George RR Martin wrote on Monday that it “was an ending, but it was also a beginning.”

The 70-year-old says he’s working on the next installment, “The Winds of Winter.” He says he knows it’s late “but it will be done.” He’s just not saying when. He says “A Dream of Spring” will follow.

Martin says he hears people asking will it have the same ending as the show or will it be different.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share secure cloud computing strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Martin writes: “Well. yes. And no.” He says he’ll write it, people can read it and then everyone can “argue about it on the internet.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

9/11 Memorial Run during Fleet Week New York

Today in History

1844: First ever telegram is sent from U.S. Capitol

Get our daily newsletter.