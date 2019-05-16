Listen Live Sports

Author Richard Ford to be honored by Library of Congress

May 16, 2019 10:05 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Richard Ford, whose novels include the Pulitzer Prize-winning “Independence Day,” is being honored by the Library of Congress.

Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden announced Thursday that Ford has won the library’s Prize for American Fiction. Hayden said in a statement that Ford was a “luminous storyteller” and “eloquent” writer. Ford will be presented the award Aug. 31, during the National Book Festival, which takes place in Washington, D.C. Ford said in a statement that the prize made him feel “useful” to the country’s “conversation with the world.”

Ford’s other books include “The Sportswriter” and “The Lay of the Land.”

