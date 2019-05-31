Listen Live Sports

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra to cut summer’s programming.

May 31, 2019 10:58 am
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra says it’s eliminating this year’s summer programming.

The Washington Post reports that the orchestra cited $16 million in losses with Thursday’s announcement. Orchestra president and chief executive Peter Kjome also said the business model needs to change.

The orchestra’s musicians have been playing without a contract since September. Proposed cuts have been a major issue in stalled contract negotiations.

The situation epitomizes orchestral labor struggles across the nation. Musicians want a fair and regular salary for a highly skilled job. But demand for concerts is decreasing.

Chicago Symphony Orchestra musicians recently staged a strike for nearly seven weeks over proposed changes to pension plans. The Minnesota Orchestra and Detroit Symphony Orchestra recently emerged from long and bitter labor disputes.

