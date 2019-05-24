Listen Live Sports

Big names headed to New Mexico to film ‘The Comeback Trail’

May 24, 2019 1:44 am
 
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Oscar winners Robert De Niro, Tommy Lee Jones and Morgan Freeman soon will be on their way to New Mexico to start work on “The Comeback Trail.”

The feature film will begin shooting in early June in Albuquerque, Tojajilee and other locations. Work is expected to last about a month and will include more than a dozen New Mexico actors and about 300 extras.

Directed by George Gallo, the film is about two movie producers who owe money to the mob. They set up an aging movie star as part of a scam to save themselves but wind up getting more than they bargained for.

The state film office will be hosting Gallo for a screening of his film “Midnight Run” on Saturday at the Guild Cinema in Albuquerque.

