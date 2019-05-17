Caller phones 911 over comedian’s Middle Eastern joke

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — An audience member called 911 on an Egyptian-American comedian who made a joke about being of Middle Eastern descent.

The caller called police Sunday, one day after Ahmed Ahmed performed at the Off The Hook Comedy Club in Naples, Florida.

Ahmed told the Naples Daily News he asked if anyone of Middle Eastern descent was in the audience. After a few people clapped, Ahmed replied, “Hey, it only takes one of us” followed by a pause and then “to tell a joke.” He added, “Seriously, lock the doors.”

The caller told the 911 dispatcher that after audience members acknowledged being from the Middle East, Ahmed said, “That’s great. We could organize our own little terrorist organization.” He said that bothered him. Ahmed said he never said that.

Advertisement

The club has rebooked Ahmed for next week.

___

Information from: Naples (Fla.) Daily News, http://www.naplesnews.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.