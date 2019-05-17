Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Caller phones 911 over comedian’s Middle Eastern joke

May 17, 2019 7:50 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — An audience member called 911 on an Egyptian-American comedian who made a joke about being of Middle Eastern descent.

The caller called police Sunday, one day after Ahmed Ahmed performed at the Off The Hook Comedy Club in Naples, Florida.

Ahmed told the Naples Daily News he asked if anyone of Middle Eastern descent was in the audience. After a few people clapped, Ahmed replied, “Hey, it only takes one of us” followed by a pause and then “to tell a joke.” He added, “Seriously, lock the doors.”

The caller told the 911 dispatcher that after audience members acknowledged being from the Middle East, Ahmed said, “That’s great. We could organize our own little terrorist organization.” He said that bothered him. Ahmed said he never said that.

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The club has rebooked Ahmed for next week.

___

Information from: Naples (Fla.) Daily News, http://www.naplesnews.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sky Soldiers under cover of darkness

Today in History

1906: US and Mexico sign treaty for distribution of Rio Grande waters

Get our daily newsletter.