Cannes in close-up: Images of the festival’s dazzling detail

May 20, 2019 5:16 am
 
CANNES, France (AP) — The Cannes Film Festival is a wide-screen spectacle best captured in close-up.

As the Cote d’Azur extravaganza has unspooled over the last week, Associated Press photographer Petros Giannakouris has focused his camera lens on the smaller fashion details of the festival’s famed red carpet.

His images reveal the glamor of Cannes in micro: the swirling hem of a gown, the sparkle of a necklace, the bright glare of a photographer’s flash. On display here are both the famous and the unknown, all of whom play a role in Cannes’ extravagant pageant.

The 72nd Cannes Film Festival runs through Saturday.

