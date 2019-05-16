Listen Live Sports

Cheap Trick, Sara Gilbert part of gala honoring Linda Perry

May 16, 2019 9:19 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — A benefit gala honoring Linda Perry will include a performance by Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Cheap Trick and appearances from Oscar-nominated actress Juliette Lewis and Perry’s wife, Sara Gilbert.

“Linda Perry & Friends: A Night at the Grammy Museum” will take place June 29 in Los Angeles at The Novo at L.A. Live. Sharon Osbourne will also appear at the event, where singer Willa Amai will perform.

“Music education should not be a luxury and with the help of these visionaries and this community, we hope to play a small part of sparking creativity and inspiring future songwriters, producers, and musicians,” Perry said in a statement.

Perry, 54, is one of the most successful songwriters and producers in the music industry. She broke onto the scene in the early 1990s with the rock band 4 Non Blondes and went on to craft hits for Christina Aguilera, Pink, Gwen Stefani, Alicia Keys and others.

This year, Perry became the first woman in 15 years to earn a nomination for nonclassical producer of the year at the Grammy Awards. She was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2015.

Proceeds from the gala will assist the Grammy Museum Foundation.

https://www.grammymuseum.org/support/linda-perry

