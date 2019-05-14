Listen Live Sports

Chelsea Manning memoir coming in winter of 2020

May 14, 2019 11:14 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Chelsea Manning, the former Army intelligence analyst jailed for leaking government documents, has a book deal.

Farrar, Straus and Giroux announced this week that Manning’s memoir, currently untitled, will come out next winter. According to the publisher, Manning, 31, will write about her childhood and military service, about why she decided to send hundreds of thousands of classified materials to WikiLeaks, and about her life as a trans woman.

Manning was sentenced to 35 years, but was released in May 2017 after President Barack Obama commuted her time in prison. Recently, she was jailed for two months for refusing to answer a grand jury’s questions about WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

