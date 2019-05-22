Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Christopher Nolan’s new espionage film gets a title: ‘Tenet’

May 22, 2019 12:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s upcoming international espionage film has a title. Warner Bros. on Wednesday says the action epic is called “Tenet.”

The ensemble cast includes Robert Pattinson, John David Washington, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh. Production is currently underway and the studio says filming will span seven countries.

Nolan is directing off of his own script and shooting on a mixture of IMAX and 70mm film.

“Tenet” is expected to hit theaters on July 17, 2020.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share secure cloud computing strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

9/11 Memorial Run during Fleet Week New York

Today in History

1844: First ever telegram is sent from U.S. Capitol

Get our daily newsletter.