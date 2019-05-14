Listen Live Sports

Claude Monet haystack painting fetches $110.7M at NY auction

May 14, 2019 10:08 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — One of Claude Monet’s iconic paintings of haystacks has fetched a record $110.7 million at an auction in New York.

Monet’s “Meules” sold at Sotheby’s sale of Impressionist & Modern Art Tuesday night. The auction house says it’s a world auction record for the artist and the first work of Impressionist art to cross the $100 million threshold at auction.

The 1890 painting is one of only four works from Monet’s acclaimed “Haystacks” series to come to auction this century, and one of only eight examples remaining in private hands. The 17 others reside at museums, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Art Institute of Chicago.

The previous owners had purchased the painting in 1986 for $2.53 million. Sotheby’s did not provide any details on the new buyer.

This story has been corrected to show that the sale was the first Impressionist work to cross the $100 million threshold, not $100,000.

