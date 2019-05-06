Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
Comedian Amy Schumer welcomes her own ‘royal baby’

May 6, 2019 6:12 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Meghan Markle isn’t the only one celebrating a newborn today . Comedian Amy Schumer has also given birth to her first child.

Schumer and husband Chris Fischer’s son was born Sunday night according to her Instagram where she posted a photo of her family of three. In the caption she writes that at “10:55 p.m. last night. Our royal baby was born.”

Since Schumer revealed her pregnancy, she has joked about what it is like to be expecting at the same time as the Duchess of Sussex. She even speculated in her Netflix special that they were to the day, the same amount of pregnant.

The 37-year-old has also been quite open about her difficult pregnancy and struggles with hyperemesis gravidarum, which caused her persistent sickness.

