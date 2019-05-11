Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Constance Wu explains unhappy response to her sitcom renewal

May 11, 2019 2:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Constance Wu said she was initially unhappy that “Fresh Off the Boat” was renewed for a sixth season because it meant she had to give up another project she was passionate about.

In a lengthy statement posted on her Twitter page Saturday, the actress said she loves her ABC sitcom but she was “temporarily upset yesterday” because the other project “would have challenged me as an artist.”

When ABC announced the renewal Friday, Wu said in a series of tweets that it was not welcome news.

On Saturday, she clarified that she loves working on the TV show and that her disappointment had more to do with losing another role.

        Insight by Leidos: DHS, GSA and Justice Department address the future of network infrastructure capabilities in this free webinar.

Advertisement

“My words and ill-timing were insensitive to those who are struggling, especially insensitive considering the fact that I used to be in that struggle too,” her statement said.

Wu stars in “Fresh off the Boat” playing the mother in a Taiwanese-American family in Florida in the 1990s.

Wu’s star rose considerably in 2018 with her lead role in “Crazy Rich Asians,” a major hit that got her a Golden Globe nomination.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|17 Industry Briefing on Army Intellectual...
5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.