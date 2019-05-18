Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Country star Travis Tritt’s tour bus involved in fatal wreck

May 18, 2019 9:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Country music star Travis Tritt says his tour bus was “sideswiped” in a multi-vehicle crash that left two people dead in South Carolina.

News outlets report the crash occurred early Saturday on Highway 22 in Horry County. One person suffered minor injuries.

Tritt tweeted that his tour bus sustained minor damage as it swerved to try to avoid the collision. Tritt was leaving Myrtle Beach after playing a concert there Friday night. No one on the tour bus was injured.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins says a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction crashed into a pickup truck head-on. The victims were identified as 61-year-old Tonda Cross of Ellettsville, Indiana, and 25-year-old Charles “Cody” Wade of Horry County.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

Tritt says he was “shaken” by what he saw and “saddened beyond belief.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval Academy freshmen climb Herndon Monumen

Today in History

1972: Nixon arrives in Moscow for historic summit

Get our daily newsletter.