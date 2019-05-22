Listen Live Sports

Daniel Craig to undergo minor ankle surgery for Bond injury

May 22, 2019
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Bond is out of commission for a few weeks. Star Daniel Craig is undergoing minor ankle surgery after sustaining an injury while filming the 25th installment in the franchise in Jamaica.

The news comes Wednesday in a tweet from the official James Bond twitter account. The statement says that production will continue during the 51-year-old actor’s two-week post-surgery rehabilitation and that the film will stay on track to hit its April 2020 release date.

This is Craig’s fifth outing as 007.

