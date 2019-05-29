Listen Live Sports

Debbie Harry says memoir reflects a ‘full life’

May 29, 2019 12:18 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Debbie Harry says her upcoming memoir was a project she couldn’t avoid taking on.

Harry’s “Face It” comes out Oct. 1, Dey Street Books announced Wednesday. The singer said in a statement she didn’t want to write the book, but took it on anyway. She writes about her years in 1970s New York and her rise with Blondie, and shares stories about everyone from fellow New York bands Talking Heads and the Ramones to encounters with Rita Hayworth and David Bowie. Blondie is known for such hits as “Heart of Glass” and “Call Me.”

In her statement, Harry said parts of her life were funny and warm and others chilling “to the bone.” Writing the book led to her discovery that she had led “a very full life.”

