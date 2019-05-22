Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
Donald Trump Jr. has book out later this year

May 22, 2019 11:37 am
 
< a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump Jr. has a book coming out later this year featuring his “views and perspectives” on the political scene and his father’s presidency.

Center Street, an imprint of Hachette Book Group, announced Thursday that the book was currently untitled. No exact release date has been set.

Trump Jr. said in a statement that he would highlight “the great achievements” of his father’s administration, and write about both those who support him and oppose him. The president’s son has spoken often on his father’s behalf over the past few years.

Center Street has published other prominent Republicans, including former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and Rep. Steve Scalise.

The Associated Press

