Dump truck hits Estefan studio after crash hurts 2 in Miami

May 27, 2019 2:09 pm
 
MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say a dump truck hit a sports utility vehicle before crashing into a recording studio owned by Gloria and Emilio Estefan.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue tweeted that two people were taken to the hospital and two others were treated at the scene on Monday morning.

The truck then slammed into the Estefan’s Crescent Moon Studios.

Television footage showed the damage to the building appeared to be minor.

No additional details were immediately available.

