Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Dutch court bans Hells Angels motorcycle gang

May 29, 2019 5:57 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BRUSSELS (AP) — A Dutch court has outlawed the Hells Angels motorcycle gang, calling it a violent organization that is a danger to public order.

Wednesday’s ruling by the Central Netherlands Court in Utrecht banned the Dutch arm of the gang and its international mother organization. It is the latest in a series of court decisions outlawing motorcycle clubs in the country.

The court says in a written statement that “the violence is structural and comes from the motorcycle club’s culture.”

It remains unclear how the ban will be enforced. The court says it is up to prosecutors to decide how to implement it.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

The national prosecutor’s office says in a tweet that it is satisfied with the ruling.

A lawyer representing the Hells Angels could not immediately be reached for comment.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Washington D.C. Outreach...
6|3 Industry Chat and Social with Section...
6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier releases unmanned drone at Fort Drum

Today in History

2005: Mark Felt revealed to be Deep Throat

Get our daily newsletter.