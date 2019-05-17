Listen Live Sports

Editor of Carver, McInerney fired for ‘breach’ of policy

May 17, 2019 8:38 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — A prominent literary editor has been fired for an undisclosed “breach” of company policy. Gary Fisketjon had worked with such authors as Raymond Carver, Cormac McCarthy and Richard Ford.

In confirming Fisketjon’s dismissal, Alfred A. Knopf spokesman Paul Bogaards declined comment Friday beyond a brief company statement citing a breach. Fisketjon joined Knopf as an editor at large in 1990. He had previously worked at Atlantic Monthly Press and at Vintage Books, where he helped develop a highly successful line of paperback originals, including Jay McInerney’s “Bright Lights, Big City.” In 2006, Fisketjon received the Center for Fiction’s Maxwell Perkins Award for lifetime achievement in editing.

His firing was first announced Friday by the industry newsletter Publishers Marketplace.

