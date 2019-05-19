Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Eurovision scolds Madonna for Palestinian flag display

May 19, 2019 2:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

JERUSALEM (AP) — Eurovision Song Contest organizers said on Sunday they were taken aback by the display of a Palestinian flag during Madonna’s guest appearance, which defied contest rules.

While Madonna performed her new single at the contest, hosted in Tel Aviv, two of her dancers onstage flashed Israeli and Palestinian flags pinned on their backs.

The European Broadcast Union, or EBU, said that Madonna had not cleared that part of the act with broadcasters and “was advised as to the non-political nature of the event.”

Madonna later defended the stunt on Twitter, sharing a clip of the dancers and writing, “I am grateful for the opportunity to spread the message of peace and unity with the world.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share secure cloud computing strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Yet most reactions to Madonna’s performance had nothing to do with her political gesture. Many panned her for singing off key.

Canadian-Israeli billionaire Sylvan Adams paid over $1 million to bring Madonna in for the event.

EBU also said it is considering “consequences” for Iceland’s performers, who whipped out a Palestinian flag during the vote tally.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
5|21 DOT 2019 Cybersecurity Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval Academy freshmen climb Herndon Monumen

Today in History

1972: Nixon arrives in Moscow for historic summit

Get our daily newsletter.