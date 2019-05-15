Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

‘Fire and Fury’ author has new Trump book out in June

May 15, 2019 12:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The author of “Fire and Fury” has more inside stories on the Trump administration.

Michael Wolff’s “Siege: Trump Under Fire” comes out June 4, Henry Holt and Company announced Wednesday. Like the million-selling “Fire and Fury,” which came out last year, “Siege” promises a juicy, behind-the-scenes look at the current White House and a president who is “volatile, erratic, and exposed.” The new book will focus on tensions amid Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into alleged ties between Russian officials and the Trump presidential campaign. According to Holt, Wolff spoke to more than 150 “sources,” although the publisher declined to say whether any are currently in the administration.

“Fire and Fury” was among the first books to extensively document the ongoing conflicts in the Trump White House.

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 Government Contracting Industry...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1973: Televised Watergate hearings begin

Get our daily newsletter.