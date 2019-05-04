Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Former ABC News economics editor Dan Cordtz 92, dies

May 4, 2019 5:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Dan Cordtz, a former economics editor and correspondent and for ABC News, died Saturday in Albuquerque, New Mexico, from cancer, said daughter Kay Cordtz. He was 92.

Cordtz worked for The Wall Street Journal and other publications before ABC hired him in 1974 as the network faced having to report on inflation in the 1970s.

He said in a 1984 Washington Journalism Review profile that he cared most about contributing to the public’s understanding of how the economy works.

Cordtz until recently lived in Santa Fe, and daughter Kay Cordtz said he had been staying at her home in Albuquerque since his cancer diagnosis and died there.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Other survivors include daughter Wendy Eaton of New York City and son Jeffrey Cordtz of Atlanta.

Three marriages ended in divorce.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
5|13 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Suez Canal

Today in History

1877: President Rutherford B. Hayes installs the White House’s first telephone

Get our daily newsletter.