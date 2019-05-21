Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Former judge files new motions in Jussie Smollett case

May 21, 2019 10:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — A former judge who wants a special prosecutor appointed in the Jussie Smollett case is back in court with new motions to obtain her goal.

Sheila O’Brien on Tuesday filed three motions in Cook County Circuit Court attempting to get the case before a different judge.

At a hearing last week, Judge Michael Toomin said he’s not swayed by O’Brien’s claims it would be a conflict for Cook County judges to make the decision on a special prosecutor. O’Brien, a former appellate judge, wants a special prosecutor to investigate why charges were dropped against the “Empire” actor.

In one filing Tuesday, O’Brien also requested State’s Attorney Kim Foxx and her top deputy, Joseph Magats, appear in court next week and produce their internal files.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share secure cloud computing strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Toomin has set a May 31 hearing on the special prosecutor request.

Cook County Inspector General Patrick Blanchard is investigating how Smollett’s case was handled.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

9/11 Memorial Run during Fleet Week New York

Today in History

1844: First ever telegram is sent from U.S. Capitol

Get our daily newsletter.