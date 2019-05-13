Fox’s new schedule for the fall TV season

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox’s prime-time schedule for fall 2019:

Monday

8 p.m. — “9-1-1”

9 p.m. — “Prodigal Son”

Tuesday

8 p.m. — “The Resident”

9 p.m. — “Empire”

Wednesday

8 p.m. — “The Masked Singer”

9 p.m. — “Not Just Me”

Thursday

8 p.m. — NFL Football.

Friday

8 p.m. — “WWE Smackdown Live”

Saturday

7 p.m — “Fox Sports Saturday: Fox College Football”

Sunday

8:00 p.m. —”The Simpsons”

8:30 p.m. — “Bless the Harts”

9:00 p.m. — “Bob’s Burgers”

9:30 p.m. — “Family Guy”

