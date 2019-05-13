Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Fox’s new schedule for the fall TV season

May 13, 2019 9:54 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox’s prime-time schedule for fall 2019:

Monday

8 p.m. — “9-1-1”

9 p.m. — “Prodigal Son”

        Insight by Leidos: DHS, GSA and Justice Department address the future of network infrastructure capabilities in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Tuesday

8 p.m. — “The Resident”

9 p.m. — “Empire”

Wednesday

8 p.m. — “The Masked Singer”

9 p.m. — “Not Just Me”

        Honor current and former members of the Armed Forces. Send them a free eCard during National Military Appreciation Month.

Thursday

8 p.m. — NFL Football.

Friday

8 p.m. — “WWE Smackdown Live”

Saturday

7 p.m — “Fox Sports Saturday: Fox College Football”

Sunday

8:00 p.m. —”The Simpsons”

8:30 p.m. — “Bless the Harts”

9:00 p.m. — “Bob’s Burgers”

9:30 p.m. — “Family Guy”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|17 Industry Briefing on Army Intellectual...
5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1973: Televised Watergate hearings begin

Get our daily newsletter.