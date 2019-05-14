Listen Live Sports

Free e-book features excerpts from Moyes, Chbosky

May 14, 2019 8:09 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — A free e-book collection allows fans of Tracy Chevalier, JoJo Moyes and more than 40 other writers to read early excerpts of their upcoming books.

“Buzz Books 2019: Fall/Winter,” published Tuesday, features such works as Chevalier’s “A Single Thread” and Moyes’ “The Giver of Stars.” Other excerpted books include memoirs by Adrienne Brodeur and by former United Nations Ambassador Samantha Power, and Stephen Chboksy’s novel “Imaginary Friend,” his follow-up to “The Perks of Being a Wallflower.” The compilation also includes 12 debut novels, among them Kiley Reid’s “Such a Fun Age.”

“Buzz Books 2019” was released by Publishers Marketplace (buzz.publishersmarketplace.com), the online industry newsletter. A companion “Buzz Books” volume will feature young adult titles for the fall and winter.

