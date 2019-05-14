Listen Live Sports

‘Game of Thrones’ showrunners behind next ‘Star Wars’ film

May 14, 2019 5:16 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A piece of the “Star Wars” puzzle has just fallen into place.

Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger says Tuesday that “Game of Thrones” showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are working on the new “Star Wars” film expected in theaters in December 2022.

Iger revealed the information at the MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit in New York. He also said he would not be commenting further.

The company had previously announced that “The Last Jedi” director Rian Johnson, separately, and Benioff and Weiss were working on new “Star Wars” films but it wasn’t clear whose would come first.

Both, however, are expected to be separate from the Skywalker saga which will wrap up this December with J.J. Abrams’ “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

