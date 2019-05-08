Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

George Clooney hopes media ‘kinder’ to Meghan Markle

May 8, 2019 9:57 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — George Clooney says the media should “be a little kinder” to Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, after she gave birth to a baby boy.

Clooney told The Associated Press Tuesday at the Hollywood premiere of his miniseries “Catch 22” that the media scrutiny will intensify now that she and Prince Harry are parents. The actor says the media coverage is part of being members of the royal family.

However, Clooney says the coverage steps “into a really dark place” when the media interviews people’s parents. He says “the press turned on them” and he thinks people should be kinder because “she’s a young woman who just had a baby.”

Clooney’s wife, Amal, attended the duchess’ baby shower and the Clooneys have vacationed with the royal couple.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
5|14 TechNet Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval Air Crewman lowered from a Sea Hawk helicopter

Today in History

1846: President James K. Polk declares war on Mexico

Get our daily newsletter.