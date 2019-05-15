Listen Live Sports

Georgia governor delays film trip amid abortion ban fallout

May 15, 2019 3:38 am
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has delayed an annual trip to Los Angeles to promote Georgia’s film industry as movie executives, producers and actors criticize the state’s new abortion ban.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the delay announced Tuesday comes about a week after Kemp signed a bill into law that bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. Critics have called the ban unconstitutional, and abortion rights activists threatened to protest the May 22 film event.

Industry workers have threatened to boycott Georgia, while some have said they would donate to groups such as the American Civil Liberties Union instead. Kemp spokesman Cody Hall says the event is now set for this fall. He says Kemp will soon tour Georgia film production firms and meet with industry workers to show his support.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

