The Associated Press
 
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

May 10, 2019 7:20 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Rand Paul, R-Texas; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — To be announced.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.; Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.; Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla.

“Fox News Sunday” — Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass.

