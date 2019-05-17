Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

May 17, 2019 8:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” —Reps. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, and Seth Moulton, D-Mass.; former Gov. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan; Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah; Gov. Steve Bullock, D-Mont.; Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Pat Toomey, R-Pa.

        Honor current and former members of the Armed Forces. Send them a free eCard during National Military Appreciation Month.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

A-10s from the Idaho National Guard's 124th Fighter Wing release flares

Today in History

1906: US and Mexico sign treaty for distribution of Rio Grande waters

Get our daily newsletter.