Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Hank Williams Jr. offering reward for grandfather’s shotgun

May 22, 2019 9:25 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) — Country music star Hank Williams Jr. is offering a $6,000 reward for his grandfather’s missing shotgun.

The singer known for hits including “Family Tradition” has posted a letter online saying he spent time growing up in south Alabama with his grandfather.

The letter says he can’t locate the man’s old Remington Model 11-48 shotgun, which he wants to pass on.

An attorney for Williams, Steve Smith, says the gun is believed to be lost, not stolen. The reward is being offered with no questions asked.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

Smith says the 16-gauge shotgun was likely last seen at a lake cabin or house near Cullman, Alabama. He says the reward offer has generated a few tips.

Williams sang about the man who owned the shotgun in his 1973 song “Grandpa Shepherd.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

9/11 Memorial Run during Fleet Week New York

Today in History

1844: First ever telegram is sent from U.S. Capitol

Get our daily newsletter.