Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

HBO to air ‘Gilded Age’ series from ‘Downton Abbey’ creator

May 2, 2019 4:27 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A long-planned series from “Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes has a new home.

HBO said Thursday it will air the drama, “The Gilded Age,” which originally was to be on NBC.

The series is set in late 19th-century America, in which families of immense wealth lived lavishly and exercised social and political influence.

Casting for the yet-to-be-produced, 10-episode project and a debut date weren’t announced.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

In a statement, Fellowes said “The Gilded Age” will be about ambition and envy but, he added, “most of all, about love.”

The central character is an orphaned young woman who gets swept up in the lives of the rich.

“The Gilded Age” is a co-production by HBO and Universal Television, which along with NBC is part of media giant NBCUniversal.

HBO was the best fit for the series, Paul Telegdy and George Cheeks, co-chairmen of NBC Entertainment, said in a statement.

“We love the ambition and scope of ‘The Gilded Age,’ and after a highly competitive bidding process, ultimately came to the conclusion that HBO is the perfect network for this epic story,” the executives said.

Casey Bloys, HBO’s programming president, said the series will be opulent in scope and scale and is a “richly textured character drama” that’s right for HBO.

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

Fellowes, who wrote the upcoming “Downton Abbey” movie, is writing “The Gilded Age” and producing it with Gareth Neame and Michael Engler. Neame was a producer on PBS’ “Downton Abbey” and is a producer on the big-screen version.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|8 The Green Book Compliance Training...
5|10 Dwight D. Eisenhower Award Dinner
5|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter's...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

POMPOC participants jump from a black hawk in Georgia

Today in History

1914: Woodrow Wilson proclaims the first Mother’s Day holiday

Get our daily newsletter.