Hot stuff: New ‘Joy of Cooking’ coming out in November

May 9, 2019 9:17 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — With new recipes on everything from Thai-style wings to hot-smoked salmon, the next edition of “Joy of Cooking” is coming out this fall.

Scribner announced Thursday that the first revision of the classic cookbook since 2006 will be published Nov. 12.

The book was overseen by founding editor Irma S. Rombauer’s great-grandson John Becker and his wife, Megan Scott.

“Joy of Cooking” includes hundreds of new recipes, an expanded offering of international food and a special section just for fermenting.

Becker said in a statement that the upcoming publication would incorporate current tastes while holding to the original methods of vetting and research.

The first edition was self-published by Rombauer in 1931. “Joy of Cooking” now has nearly 20 million copies in print.

