Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Jake Black, of Alabama 3 and ‘Sopranos’ theme fame, dies

May 22, 2019 11:51 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Jake Black, co-writer of the song that opened “The Sopranos” and co-founder of the English electronic band Alabama 3, has died.

The band announced Black’s death Tuesday on Facebook and says it is “heartbroken.” His age and the cause of death were not available.

The group wrote that Black, who performed as The Very Reverend D. Wayne Love, had taken ill after performing at England’s Highpoint Festival on Friday and died at a hospital Tuesday.

The group wrote that “the transition was painless and peaceful.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share secure cloud computing strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Black formed the group with Rob Spragg in 1995. Their song “Woke Up This Morning” was featured on their 1997 album “Exile on the Coldharbour Lane.”

It was used as the opening theme music for the HBO series about a New Jersey mob boss.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

9/11 Memorial Run during Fleet Week New York

Today in History

1844: First ever telegram is sent from U.S. Capitol

Get our daily newsletter.