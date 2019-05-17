Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

‘Jersey Shore’ star’s ex-girlfriend accused of battering him

May 17, 2019 6:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A lawyer says “Jersey Shore” star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s on-again-off-again girlfriend will fight a misdemeanor domestic battery charge alleging she attacked Ortiz-Magro at a Las Vegas club on New Year’s Eve.

Jennifer Annette Harley’s attorney, Michael Cristalli, said Friday he was surprised his 32-year-old client was arrested Thursday on a warrant issued April 17, more than four months after the incident at Hustler Night Club.

Harley is free from jail and due in court on Wednesday.

Cristalli denies Harley committed any crime and notes she and Ortiz-Magro have a young daughter together.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

Police say Harley was arrested after officers responding to her report of a man in a van with a gun learned she was sought on the warrant.

Records show misdemeanor domestic battery charges against Harley in 2016 and 2018 were dismissed.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval Academy freshmen climb Herndon Monumen

Today in History

1972: Nixon arrives in Moscow for historic summit

Get our daily newsletter.