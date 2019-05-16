Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Jodie Foster’s mother and former manager Brandy dies at 90

May 16, 2019 5:13 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Evelyn “Brandy” Foster, who managed her daughter Jodie’s career from her child-prodigy years through two Academy Awards, has died, her family said Thursday.

Brandy Foster died peacefully at her Los Angeles home of complications from dementia on Monday, her daughters Jodie, Lucinda, Constance and son Bud said in a statement. She was 90.

A native of Rockford, Illinois, Brandy Foster came to California as a touring big-band singer and worked briefly for a Hollywood publicist.

In her 30s as a single mother she began managing the career of her third child Bud, who then went by Buddy and was best known for his regular role in the “Andy Griffith Show” spinoff, “Mayberry RFD.”

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

Her youngest child, Jodie, would begin acting in commercials at age 3.

She was a demanding and savvy manager for her daughter, making moves that some questioned like having her play a child prostitute at age 14 in Martin Scorsese’s “Taxi Driver.” Brandy Foster had wanted to get her daughter out of the child-actor rut and it worked. Jodie Foster got the first of four Oscar nominations and began an elite adult career.

“Evelyn was without a doubt the strongest person her family has ever met, a champion, a fighter, full of fire and love,” her children’s statement said. “No one could beat her style, all five feet tall with naturally ‘cork screw’ hair. Her family will remember those dimple smiles and big hugs and well placed four letter words.”

Brandy Foster would remain her daughter’s manager until her second Oscar, in 1992, for “The Silence of the Lambs.” Jodie Foster also won an Oscar for 1989’s “The Accused.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

A-10s from the Idaho National Guard's 124th Fighter Wing release flares

Today in History

1906: US and Mexico sign treaty for distribution of Rio Grande waters

Get our daily newsletter.