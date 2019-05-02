Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Judge tosses $128M damages in ‘Bones’ profit dispute

May 2, 2019 9:44 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge on Thursday overturned a $128 million punitive damages award to the stars and producers of the long-running Fox TV show “Bones” in a dispute over profits.

Judge Richard Rico’s decision is a victory for the studio, 21st Century Fox, which called it a vindication.

The ruling leaves in place a $50 million award for compensatory damages, interest and attorney fees.

David Boreanaz and Emily Deschanel, the stars of “Bones” from 2005 through 2017, sued Fox in 2015, saying it denied them profits by licensing the show to Fox’s TV division and to Hulu for below-market rates. They were joined by executive producer Barry Josephson and author Kathy Reichs, who wrote the novels “Bones” is based on.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Their lawyer said he will appeal Rico’s ruling.

“Today’s decision in no way impacts the arbitrator’s findings that our clients are owed more than $50 million for Fox’s fraudulent and deceitful accounting. It deals only with the technical issue of whether our clients waived their right to receive punitive damages. As the arbitrator concluded, they did not — and we look forward to showing the Court of Appeal why it should reverse today’s ruling,” attorney Daniel A. Saunders said in a statement.

An arbitrator in February ordered 21st Century Fox to pay the punitive damages, saying Fox executives engaged in “intentional fraud and malice.” Fox contested the decision in court.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|8 The Green Book Compliance Training...
5|10 Dwight D. Eisenhower Award Dinner
5|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter's...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Suez Canal

Today in History

1877: President Rutherford B. Hayes installs the White House’s first telephone

Get our daily newsletter.