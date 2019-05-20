Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Judge won’t delay sentencing for 2015 ‘The Bachelor’ star

May 20, 2019 9:03 am
 
< a min read
Share       

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (AP) — A judge has refused to delay sentencing for a northern Iowa farmer who appeared on ABC’s “The Bachelor” and who was involved in a fatal crash.

Thirty-seven-year-old Chris Soules pleaded guilty Nov. 13 to a reduced charge of leaving the scene of a serious injury accident. His lawyers had sought the sentencing delay, citing the prosecution’s lack of response to a motion regarding a presentence investigation. The judge denied the request last week and said the sentencing will be held Tuesday as scheduled in a Buchanan County courtroom in Independence.

Soules appeared on “The Bachelor” and “Dancing With The Stars” in 2015. He was arrested after he rear-ended a tractor on April 24, 2017, killing 66-year-old Kenny Mosher. Soules called 911, performed CPR on Mosher and waited for first responders but left before officers arrived.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
5|21 DOT 2019 Cybersecurity Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army soldiers on the move during a readiness exercise in Poland

Today in History

1958: First US-launched satellite makes final transmission

Get our daily newsletter.